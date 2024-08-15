Watch Waxahatchee Sing A Glorious “365” On Kimmel

A few months ago, Waxahatchee released her new album Tigers Blood, and it absolutely kicks ass. When we ran our mid-year list of 2024’s best albums, we had Tigers Blood at #1. Now, the record might face some stiff competition from another record with a song called “365,” but nobody’s going to forget Waxahatchee’s “365.” She made sure of that with last night’s televised performance.

Around the time that Tigers Blood came out, Waxahatchee performed on Colbert, enlisting her collaborator MJ Lenderman for their duet “Right Back To It.” Now, Waxahatchee is back from a European tour, getting ready to play some very large American venues this fall. Last night, Katie Crutchfield and her band played Jimmy Kimmel Live, and she sang the absolute hell out of “365.” The voice-cracks on the chorus are enough to levitate your soul, and as a bonus, you also get to hear guest-host Jeff Goldblum introduce Waxahatchee in full Jeff Goldblum voice. Watch it happen below.

Tigers Blood is out 3/22 via Anti-, and I cannot wait to see Waxahatchee again in a few weeks.