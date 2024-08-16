Sixpence None The Richer’s Original Lineup Releases First New Song In Over 20 Years

Sixpence None The Richer, the band who made that “Kiss Me” song, have basically never stopped being a band. But they’ve been all the poorer (sorry) since original drummer Dale Baker left the group in 2002. Now, Baker is back, and the Christian jangle-poppers are ready to head out on an original-lineup reunion tour. They’ve also got an EP on the way, and they released a new song today.

Sixpence None The Richer will release their new EP Rosemary Hill this fall, right in time for their tour. Today, they’ve shared the new song “We Are Love.” I had a line about “I’m getting a ‘Kiss Me’ vibe from this” all lined up, but I’m not actually getting much of a “Kiss Me” vibe from this one. Instead, it’s a twangy, windswept rocker with some big harmonies, and it sort of sounds like the moment right before a thunderstorm. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Thread The Needle”

02 “Julia”

03 “We Are Love”

04 “Child And Man”

05 “Homeland”

06 “Rosemary Hill”

The Rosemary Hill EP is out 10/4 on Flatiron Recordings.