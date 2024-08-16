Watch St. Vincent Sing The National Anthem And Show Off Her BBall Skills At LA Sparks Game

News August 16, 2024 11:01 AM By Abby Jones

Watch St. Vincent Sing The National Anthem And Show Off Her BBall Skills At LA Sparks Game

News August 16, 2024 11:01 AM By Abby Jones

St. Vincent — who has some strong feelings about cover songs — sang the National Anthem at the Los Angeles Sparks game Thursday night. Annie Clark rang in the game at the Crypto.com Arena, where she flaunted some of her dribbling skills backstage beforehand. While wearing heeled boots! Also, Robin Thicke sang at the game for some reason.

In more St. Vincent news, she gave “Somebody Like Me,” from 2021’s Daddy’s Home, its live debut at a show in Boise on Tuesday. See some relevant clips below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Los Angeles Sparks (@la_sparks)

Annie the basketball player
byu/caladan-1 inAnnieClark

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanessa Mald (@handcoversheart)

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Blink-182 Brought A Fan Onstage To Sing “First Date,” But She Had Other Ideas

2 days ago 0

Disney Announces Tracklist For Pop-Punk Covers Album A Whole New Sound

1 day ago 0

Pras Releases Lauryn Hill Diss Track After Canceled Fugees Tour

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest