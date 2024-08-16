St. Vincent — who has some strong feelings about cover songs — sang the National Anthem at the Los Angeles Sparks game Thursday night. Annie Clark rang in the game at the Crypto.com Arena, where she flaunted some of her dribbling skills backstage beforehand. While wearing heeled boots! Also, Robin Thicke sang at the game for some reason.

In more St. Vincent news, she gave “Somebody Like Me,” from 2021’s Daddy’s Home, its live debut at a show in Boise on Tuesday. See some relevant clips below.

Vi a st Vincent cantar el himno gringo en la apertura de las sparks vs liberties y a Robin Thickle hacer el segundo tiempo y yo solo había planeado ir a la playa hoy pic.twitter.com/r78OU4B853 — La Lorna Del Norte (@LornaSanchz) August 16, 2024

