False alarm, everyone! Despite reports today suggesting Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson had broken off their engagement, TMZ confirms the couple are still together and planning to wed. In other Coldplay news, the band has revealed the tracklist for its new album, Moon Music, and one of the song titles is just a rainbow emoji. Along with the tracklist reveal comes news that a week from today, Coldplay will release the album’s next single “WE PRAY,” a collaboration with Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna, and TINI. That should be interesting.

Over the past decade, Coldplay had been going back and forth between more artsy albums and naked pop crossover attempts. But after soaring back to the top of the Hot 100 with “My Universe” from 2021’s ultra-poppy Music Of The Spheres, they once again worked with Max Martin on Moon Music. Thus far it hasn’t yielded another massive hit. Despite hitting like a prime stadium-chant Coldplay number for me, the album’s lead single “feelslikeimfallinginlove” didn’t really move the needle chart-wise. Needs more BTS, I guess.

In even more Coldplay news, Billboard reports that the band’s Music Of The Spheres tour is officially the biggest rock tour of all time. Since launching in March 2022, the famously eco-friendly tour has grossed $945 million and sold over eight million tickets. The dollar amount surpasses the $939.1 million Elton John grossed on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour from 2018-2023. Coldplay actually broke the ticket sales record back in January, besting the 7.3 million tickets sold on U2’s 360 Tour. And there are still 21 shows left! You’d have to think at some point it will become the Moon Music tour, right?

Speaking of Coldplay’s profitable jaunt, they brought out Shawn Mendes to sing “Fix You” with them at Olympiastadion in Munich Thursday. Watch footage of that performance below, where you can also find the Moon Music tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “MOON MUSiC”

02 “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

03 “WE PRAY” (Feat. Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & TINI)

04 “JUPiTER”

05 “GOOD FEELiNGS” (Feat. Ayra Starr)

06 “🌈”

07 “iAAM”

08 “AETERNA”

09 “ALL MY LOVE”

10 “ONE WORLD”

Moon Music is out 10/4 on Parlophone.