Folk performer Joanna Sternberg has shared a new song, “A Country Dance,” which is their third one-off track since the release of last year’s Album Of The Week I’ve Got Me. “A Country Dance” features in the forthcoming film Between The Temples, directed by Nathan Silver and starring Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane.

Recorded in Upstate New York by Alex Wenquest, “A Country Dance” was inspired by Sternberg’s friend Sami Bronowski, who a press release explains was the first person to encourage Joanna to sing in public. “The joke of the song is: I don’t dance, I don’t drink wine, I don’t go outside and I DEFINITELY do not go out in nature (allergies and insect phobias), but I wanted a playful nonsensical song to sing and to capture the fun I have with my dear pal,” Sternberg explains.

They continue, remarking on the song’s use in Between The Temples: “I think the reason the song can fit in this beautiful film, is that it captures a freewheeling imaginative feeling. The lyrics are vague enough to be applied to anything, and it just creates a ‘fun and fancy-free’ mood!”

Between The Temples arrives in theaters on 8/23. Listen to “A Country Dance” below.