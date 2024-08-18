Saint Vitus, the legendary and wonderful Brooklyn venue known for its metal, punk, and otherwise heavy shows, has officially closed. The news has been at least a few months in the making: Back in February, the NYC Department Of Buildings (DOB) shut down a Mindforce show at Saint Vitus, and subsequently issued a complaint accusing the Greenpoint club of regularly admitting more than their allotted maximum capacity. (I don’t doubt that residents in the relatively quiet neighborhood had something to do with the shutdown.)

Since then, the folks behind Saint Vitus have been hosting events as “Saint Vitus Presents” at other more noise-friendly New York venues like Bushwick’s Market Hotel and Ridgewood’s Trans-Pecos, hinting at a possible reopening after settling legal issues. But now, the future of Saint Vitus looks uncertain. The venue’s owners shared an Instagram post today reading: “1120 Manhattan Ave. 2011-2024. Saint Vitus Bar to be continued…”

Not a whole lot of other details are currently available, but hopefully, that continuation comes sooner rather than later. RIP Saint Vitus. See their post below.