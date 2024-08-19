Hear Two Tracks From Styrofoam’s The Lost Album, Previously Unreleased Music From Over 20 Years Ago

Styrofoam — the indietronica project of Belgian musician Arne Van Petegem — was quite prolific in the 2000s, putting out seven albums and eight EPs in a decade. But there’s even more where that came from! Today, Petegem has announced The Lost Album (Previously Unreleased Recordings 2000​-​2001), and you can hear two songs from it now.

The Lost Album was originally meant to be Styrofoam’s third album, but Petegem and his then-label Morr decided together that this wasn’t the direction they wanted to take after all. And so while a few of these tracks wound up on limited 7″ vinyl or compilations, the bulk of them were shelved completely until they were found again earlier this year on an old CD collecting dust in the studio.

One of the tracks out today is opener “I Built Your House,” a wiry dose of slowcore that sounds like if Duster only used synthesizers and drum machines. The second is “I Will Try If You Need It,” a mostly instrumental glitch-hop beat. You can listen to both of those and see the tracklist for The Lost Album (Previously Unreleased Recordings 2000​-​2001) below.

<a href="https://styrofoam-music.bandcamp.com/album/the-lost-album-previously-unreleased-recordings-2000-2001">the lost album (previously unreleased recordings 2000-2001) by styrofoam</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Built Your House”

02 “Bad Natured”

03 “Overseas”

04 “Real Life Fake Out”

05 “I Will Try If You Need It”

06 “There Is No Easy Way”

07 “Oh But You Are, Totally”

08 “On The Streets”

09 “Zero Plus One Equals Nothing More”

10 “Degree Zero”

11 “Break The Floor”

12 “To Simply Lie Here And Breathe”

The Lost Album (Previously Unreleased Recordings 2000​-​2001) is out 9/6 via Silent Face.