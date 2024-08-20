Christian Lee Hutson – “Beauty School” (Feat. Katy Kirby)

New Music August 20, 2024 12:42 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Christian Lee Hutson announced his third album Paradise Pop. 10 and released “After Hours” featuring Shahzad Ismaily on synths. Today, the indie-folk musician is back with “Beauty School,” which has Katy Kirby on backing vocals.

“Beauty school is a love song to myself and to you,” Hutson said in a statement. “To all the people we’ve been and to all the people we will be.”

As usual, Hutson’s quippy lyricism shines through on “Beauty School,” especially as he sings, “I can shake pennies from the dollar tree/ To buy you 15 minutes of anonymity.” Kirby — whose January LP Blue Raspberry was our Album Of The Week — makes the tune even more pleasant with pretty harmonies. Hear the track below.

Paradise Pop. 10 is out 9/27 on Anti-.

