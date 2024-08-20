Last month, Tanukichan announced her new EP Circles. Hannah van Loon unveiled the lead single “City Bus,” and now she’s releasing “It Gets Easier,” which features viral shoegaze sensation Wisp.

“It Gets Easier” was also co-produced with Franco Reid. About the track, van Loon said, “Franco wrote the riff in 2020 and loved the idea but didn’t know what to do with it, it was always kicking around and when he sent it to me things clicked and the song came about very quickly. When he wrote the initial riff he wanted it to feel a little sci-fi, rock, but also ethereal. ”

Considering one of the biggest appeals of both Tanukichan and Wisp’s music is their voices, “It Gets Easier” reaches unfathomable levels of beauty as their airy harmonies clash with the tumultuous instrumentation. Experience its greatness below.

Circles is out 9/20 via Carpark.