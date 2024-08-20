In a few weeks, the fired-up Atlanta emo band worlds greatest dad will drop their sophomore album Better Luck Next Time, and they’ve already shared the early singles “KO,” “Twenty Deer,” and “The Ocean.” Today, they’ve hit us with “Taking One For The Team,” single number four.

“Taking One For The Team” is a heartfelt, vulnerable song about the eternal struggle between pleasing other people and trying to do the shit that you want to do. It builds to a surging, gorgeous power-pop climax that really pounds Maddie Duncan’s vocal home. Here’s what Duncan says about the song:

A few years ago, we had to put my childhood dog down. I didn’t have a great relationship with my family, and I knew it would be really hard to be there with them and him for his last moments, so I opted out. Around the same time Noah was being put to sleep, I was driving in the rain and saw this little black dog run onto the interstate. I did everything I could to try and get behind it and go slow and protect it from the cars speeding by, but it just kept sprinting. It dodged cars, looking back at me and I watched as it got hit but I had to just keep driving. It felt like a really fucked up fate or something, and kind of sent me into a fear-of-death spiral. Being able to help as much as you can with something, while also not feeling responsible if it fails, is really hard. This song is about that feeling of responsibility and helplessness.

Jesus. OK. Anyway. In the Summer Schantz-directed “Taking One For The Team” video, Maddie Duncan celebrates with a clown. Check it out below.

Better Luck Next Time is out 9/13 on SideOneDummy.