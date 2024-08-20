The Whitby, Ontario musician Brandon Williams makes sad, blurry, pretty music under the name Chastity, and he’ll release a new self-titled album next month. We already posted the two-song punch of “Jaw Locked” and “Summer All Over Again.” Today, he follows it with the new track “Offing.”

Where most Chastity music tends toward heavy, depressive shoegaze, “Offing” is relatively straightforward and almost traditional. It’s still depressive. This is a song at least partly about suicidal ideation, and the bright, twangy guitars make that sentiment feel even more raw. In a press release, Brandon Williams says, “This is the most country the project’s ever gone, some townie emo. A song about getting my meds mixed and thinking about death, approval of others, living to see another day.” Listen below.

Chastity is out 9/13 on Deathwish/Dine Alone/Big Scary Monsters.