Code Orange’s Reba Meyers Defends Joining Marilyn Manson’s Band

Over the past few weeks, Reba Meyers, longtime guitarist for the Pittsburgh heavy hardcore band Code Orange, has been playing live with disgraced shock-rocker Marilyn Manson. She also appears in the video for his new song “Raise The Red Flag,” though longtime Manson collaborator and film composer Tyler Bates is credited with playing guitar on the record. As you might expect, plenty of people from the hardcore world are not very amped to see Reba Meyers up onstage with Manson.

Yesterday, Reba Meyers made her first public statement about playing with Marilyn Manson. In her Instagram post, Meyers doesn’t explicitly address any of the online anger that’s directed her way. Instead, she writes that she’s “proud to represent the growth, confidence, forgiveness, humanity, and change that comes with this.”

See me performing with @marilynmanson now as he returns in awesome renewed form on tour this month and next, and in his new video for “Raise the Red Flag.” I’m proud to represent the growth, confidence, forgiveness, humanity, and change that comes with this, and to be up there with such talented motherfuckers. Everyone is aiming for growth and not stagnation. World needs that attitude right now. Thanks to all the new peeps that have been showing love and support my way.

Over the past few years, Marilyn Manson has been hit with a number of sexual abuse allegations. He sued one of his accusers, ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood, for defamation after she accused him of rape, but that lawsuit was mostly dismissed, and he’s been ordered to pay her legal fees.