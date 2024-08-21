Starcleaner Reunion – “The Hand That I Put Down”
As someone who became obsessed with Mars Audiac Quintet this year, I will listen to anything that has a Stereolab comparison. This is what caught my attention about Starcleaner Reunion. A Stereolab comparison is a hard thing to live up to, but this NYC-based band prove their worthiness with their exceptional new single “The Hand That I Put Down,” out today.
Also today, the five-piece — made up of singer Jo Roman, guitarists Pat Drummond and Neil Torman, bassist Adam Kenter, and drummer Sam Unger — is announcing their second EP Café Life, mixed by Ruben Radlauer of Model/Actriz. Despite the fact that four of the members met at high school in New Jersey, they jokingly refer to themselves as “Euro-pop” yet actually possess the elegance and nonchalance that make Stereolab so magnetic. Hear it for yourself below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “The Hand That I Put Down”
02 “Snowfeel”
03 “Café Life”
04 “Plein Air”
TOUR DATES:
08/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right w/ JJUUJJUU
08/28 – Philadelphia PA @ Mini Mart
08/29 – Pittsburgh PA @ Government Center
08/30 – Detroit, MI @ New Dodge Lounge
09/31 – Chicago IL @ Empty Bliss
09/01 – Columbus OH @ Dirty Dungarees
09/03 – Atlanta Georgia @ 529
09/04 – Gainesville FL @ The Atlantic
09/06 – West Palm Beach FL@ Bumblefest
09/07 – Asheville NC @ 27 Club
09/20 – Binghamton NY @ The Bundy Museum
10/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom w/ Hello Mary
Café Life is out 9/20.