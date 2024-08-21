Asunojokei – “In The City Where Cobalt Falls”

New Music August 21, 2024 11:22 AM By Chris DeVille

Island, the 2022 album from the Tokyo “post-black metal” band Asunojokei, was wildly impressive. The album scratched a similar itch to Kvelertak, merging the searing intensity of black metal with a more conventional crowd-pleasing heavy metal bombast and some pretty indie rock flourishes for good measure. Today the band is back with a new single, an off-to-the-races delight called “In The City Where Cobalt Falls.” On Bandcamp, the band explains how the track’s packaging interacts with the music: “The 8cm CD-style artwork, which was popular format in Japan during the 90s, represents its mixture of elements of the 90’s Visual Kei and J-Pop with blast beats.” Listen below.

