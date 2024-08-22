Earlier this year, The The announced Ensoulment, their first new studio album since 2000. Matt Johnson and company are taking the record on the road with a tour through the end of the year, which commenced in Cambridge, England Wednesday night. But they also dug up a few oldies, playing a few songs for the first time in over 30 years.

Per Setlist.fm, Wednesday night’s show marked the first time The The played 1983’s “The Sinking Feeling” and 1989’s “August & September since 1993. They played 1981’s “Icing Up” for the first time since 2000, and closed the whole set with 1983’s “Giant” for the first time since 1990. See some fan-captured clips and read the setlist below.

SETLIST:

“Cognitive Dissident”

“Infected”

“Armageddon Days Are Here (Again)”

“The Sinking Feeling”

“Heartland”

“The Whisperers

“Love Is Stronger Than Death”

“August & September”

“Slow Emotion Replay”

“This Is The Day”

“Icing Up”

“Dogs of Lust”

“Sweet Bird Of Truth”

“Lonely Planet”

ENCORE:

“Linoleum Smooth to the Stockinged Foot”

“Uncertain Smile”

“Giant”

Ensoulment is out 9/6 via Cineola/earMUSIC.