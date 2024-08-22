Back in March, James Cargill — the surviving member of the wonderful English dream-pop band Broadcast — announced two collections of demos. The first one Spell Blanket – Collected Demos 2006-2009 followed in May, and next month we’re getting Distant Call – Collected Demos 2000-2006, coinciding with what would’ve been the late Trish Keenan’s 58th birthday. It’ll be Broadcast’s final release.

Distant Call mostly comprises demos of songs that wound up on Broadcast’s albums Haha Sound and Tender Buttons. They’ve already released the demo of “Tears In The Typing Pool,” which like its studio version, is gorgeous. But the compilation will also feature a few previously unreleased songs, including one that’s being shared today, “Come Back To Me.” It was written as part of a project Broadcast did in 2006 where they asked fans to submit lyrics on a postcard, which would then be worked into a finished song. “Come Back To Me” is Broadcast in their folksier mode, isolating Keenan’s whispery vocals with a beautiful acoustic guitar. Whatta band. Listen to it below.

Distant Call – Collected Demos 2000-2006 is out 9/28 via Warp.