New Radicals Finally Release Their “Murder On The Dancefloor” Along With Letter To Doug Emhoff

New Radicals, the band responsible for the 1998 alt-pop anthem “You Get What You Give,” broke up shortly after the release of Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too, their sole album. Band mastermind Gregg Alexander disappeared from the public eye, but he kept writing songs for other artists. Alexander has been tentatively coming back to the spotlight over the last decade, partly because of some of those songs that didn’t come out under the New Radicals name and partly because a few political types really, really like “You Get What You Give.”

Joe Biden’s late son Beau used “You Get What You Give” as his “fight song” when he was dying of cancer, and the band reunited to play Joe Biden’s virtual inauguration parade in 2021. More recently, Gregg Alexander revealed that “Murder On The Dancefloor” — the Sophie Ellis-Bextor single that was a UK hit in 2001 and that experienced a huge resurgence after its use in the movie Saltburn last year — was almost the first New Radicals single. He also shared a bit of the demo.

Last night, Kamala Harris accepted the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention, and her husband Doug Emhoff used “You Get What You Give” as his walk-on music. Emhoff, like Beau Biden, just loves the shit out of that song.

Doug doing a walk through (with dancing) at the DNC podium. pic.twitter.com/Ze5NVB4ZHE — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 19, 2024

Apparently, Doug Emhoff and Gregg Alexander recently met up and talked for a while. Today, the New Radicals have shared their “covers” of “Murder On The Dancefloor” and “Lost Stars,” the Oscar-nominated song that Alexander and his bandmate Danielle Brisebois co-wrote for the 2014 film Begin Again. (Keira Knightley sang it in the film, and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine recorded a version for the soundtrack.) These are the first songs to come out under the New Radicals name since 1998, although they don’t seem to be new recordings (New Radicals’ “Lost Stars,” for example, has been on YouTube for years.) Alexander has also written an open letter to Doug Emhoff, congratulating him on his wife’s campaign and claiming that the release is a “musical gift” to him. It’s really just promotion, though I bet Emhoff appreciates it. Below, listen to those two tracks and read Alexander’s letter.

Gregg Alexander writes: