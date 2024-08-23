NYC Alt-Rockers Cell Release First New Song In 30 Years

New Music August 23, 2024 10:58 AM By Rachel Brodsky

NYC Alt-Rockers Cell Release First New Song In 30 Years

New Music August 23, 2024 10:58 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Back in the early-to-mid ’90s, college-rock four-piece Cell were making the rounds and impressing Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, who released a 7-inch on his Ecstatic Peace imprint. Cell only ever released two LPs and several EPs (via the DGC subsidiary of Geffen), such as 1992’s Slo-Blo and 1994’s Living Room, before parting ways in 1995. Today, Cell are back with a new-old song, “Free People,” which was originally written in the ’90s and performed live a few times. Now, “Free People” has been properly recorded and has a music video to match.

To celebrate the release, Cell (aka singer-guitarists Ian James and Jerry DiRienzo, drummer and former Sonic Youth guitar tech Keith Nealy, and bassist David Motamed) are set to play two shows in New York. They’ll be at DromFest in the Catskills from August 30 to September 1 and Mercury Lounge on Sept. 3.

Listen to “Free People” below.

Rachel Brodsky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sexyy Red’s Lip Gloss Line Includes Shades Such As “Coochie Juice,” “Blue Ballz,” And “Gonorrhea”

5 days ago 0

King Gizzard Noise Levels Tested By Forest Hills Residents Seeking To Shut Down Stadium

3 days ago 0

Phil Collins Reportedly Working On First New Music In Over 20 Years

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest