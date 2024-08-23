Back in the early-to-mid ’90s, college-rock four-piece Cell were making the rounds and impressing Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, who released a 7-inch on his Ecstatic Peace imprint. Cell only ever released two LPs and several EPs (via the DGC subsidiary of Geffen), such as 1992’s Slo-Blo and 1994’s Living Room, before parting ways in 1995. Today, Cell are back with a new-old song, “Free People,” which was originally written in the ’90s and performed live a few times. Now, “Free People” has been properly recorded and has a music video to match.

To celebrate the release, Cell (aka singer-guitarists Ian James and Jerry DiRienzo, drummer and former Sonic Youth guitar tech Keith Nealy, and bassist David Motamed) are set to play two shows in New York. They’ll be at DromFest in the Catskills from August 30 to September 1 and Mercury Lounge on Sept. 3.

Listen to “Free People” below.