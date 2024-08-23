In July, experimental rock vets Oxbow lost its lead singer right in the middle of a European tour. At the time, frontman and founder Eugene Robinson announced his departure in an ominous Substack post reading: “The very real prospect that we might have contributed to the misery of the world makes me sick to my stomach.” A few days later, guitarist Niko Wenner wrote on Instagram that “an accusation was leveled at me” and that Oxbow “no longer exists.” Now, Robinson is back with the noise-rock supergroup Buñuel, who have announced a double LP titled Mansuetude, coming in October.

Buñuel, of course, includes Robinson, guitarist Xabier Iriondo (Afterhours, A Short Apnea), bassist Andrea Lombardini (the Framers), and drummer Franz Valente (Il Teatro Delgi Orrori). Along with the album announcement, they’ve shared a lead single, “Drug Burn.”

Produced by Timo Ellis, Mansuetude features guest spots from Converge frontman Jacob Bannon, the Jesus Lizard guitarist Duane Denison, and Couch Slut leader Megan Osztrosits, plus cellist Andrea Beninati and David Binney on alto saxophone and vocals.

Here’s what Buñuel had to say about “Drug Burn.”

One of the steadfast rules the Hells Angels used to tout to members was NO DRUG BURNS. Which just goes to show, there really IS honor among, well, you know. Following a wayward path to an even more wayward song BUNUEL’s rendering of said BURN will make your ears (and eyes if you’re lucky enough to see the video) burn. Crunchy, melodic and harder than a lot of hardcore, it’s a travelog into places your mom told you to steer clear of.

Listen to “Drug Burn” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Who Missed Me”

02 “Drug Burn”

03 “Class”

04 “Movement No. 201”

05 “Bleat”

06 “A killing On The Beach”

07 “Leather Bar”

08 “High.Speed.Chase”

09 “American Steel”

10 “Fixer”

11 “Trash”

12 “Pimp”

13 “A Room In Berlin”

Mansuetude is out 10/25 via SKiN GRAFT Records / OVERDRIVE Records. Pre-order here.