Slipknot DJ Suffers Severe Burns In Bonfire “Explosion,” Band Says He’ll Play Rocklahoma With Them Next Weekend

Slipknot is slated to play Rocklahoma next weekend. However, the band’s DJ Sid Wilson is currently being hospitalized for serious burns following a bonfire explosion on his Iowa farm. On Instagram, Slipknot said he’ll still join them at the festival.

“Hi everybody, I had an explosion in my face,” Wilson said in an Instagram video posted on Friday. “I’m OK, I’m going to be OK. But I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms.” He added, “I’m going to be all right you guys. I don’t care what it takes, I will see you on tour.”

In a follow-up video, he updated fans that he was being transported to another facility. “The worst part’s my arms. They’re gonna shave my head so say goodbye to the long hair,” he said.

“This is why you don’t fuck with burn piles,” Wilson’s partner Kelly Osbourne shared in her own video. “He literally set himself on fire, exploded everything.”

Slipknot posted a statement to their account, writing, “Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He’s recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon.”

