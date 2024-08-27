Canadian alt-country singer-songwriter Noeline Hoffman enjoyed a massive level-up when Zach Bryan teamed with her on a new version of her song “Purple Gas.” Hoffman has since shared “Lightning In July (Prairie Fire),” and today she’s back with more. The bittersweet, softly shuffling “August” arrives with news of an EP, also called Purple Gas, coming in October. I like the imagery in the line “Haze hangs heavy like a heartache/ Stinging’ my eyes” and the banjo that seems to gently pull the song forward. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lighting In July (Prairie Fire)”

02 “August”

03 “Purple Gas”

04 “Rodeo Junkies”

05 “One Hell Of A Woman”

06 “The Way You Bring Me To Tears”

07 “Purple Gas” (Feat. Zach Bryan)

Purple Gas is out 10/4 via La Honda.