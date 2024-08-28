In 2020, Bryce Cloghesy of Crack Cloud and N0V3L released Deep Web, his debut album as Military Genius. Today, the project is back with the announcement of its sophomore effort, Scarred For Life. The pensive lead single “Darkest Hour” is out now.

“‘Darkest Hour’ encapsulates the feeling of being swept away by time, into an endless night,” Cloghesy explained. “There is a certain melancholy in leaving the past behind, dwelling on simpler, antiquated ways of life as we are pushed forward. This message is poignant on a personal level — becoming a father has led me to contemplate my own childhood, witnessing a purity of emotion prior to self-awareness. This applies to a broader collective consciousness too, as the march of progress fundamentally alters our shared experience. It’s all about embracing the journey, stepping beyond the point of no return, and facing the future.”

The LP title refers to Cloghesy’s near-death experience in 2012 when he fell through a window. “I tore up my left arm real good and never slowed down to process the trauma,” he said. Watch the self-directed music video for “Darkest Hour” below.

Scarred For Life is out 11/1 via Unheard Of Hope. Pre-order it here.