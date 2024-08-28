Next month, Kate Bollinger will share her debut full-length Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind. The LA-based artist has previewed the album with the bewitching singles “Any Day Now,” “To Your Own Devices,” and “What’s This About (La La La La).” Today, she’s unveiling “Lonely” and “Sweet Devil.”

“My friend Matt (Matthew E. White) and I began getting together and writing songs every couple of weeks or so, back when I lived in Virginia,” she explained. “On October 2nd of 2020, we met up for the first time on the tiny basketball court outside his studio with a keyboard and a vocal mic going through an amp, and wrote one of many since-abandoned songs. ‘Sweet Devil’ and ‘Lonely’ are two of our surviving collaborations.”

Much like their predecessors, “Lonely” and “Sweet Devil” are strikingly beautiful. Hear them below.

Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind is out 9/27 via Ghostly International.