Punchy Pennsylvania punks the Menzingers released their album Some Of It Was True last fall, and they dropped a deluxe edition earlier this summer. Now, the Menzingers are already back with a new song for a special occasion. Chicago punk label Red Scare Industries released the Menzingers’ sophomore album Chamberlain Waits back in 2010. Now, the label is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a new compilation, and the Menzingers have chipped in with a track.

The Red Scare comp 20 Years Of Dreaming And Scheming comes out next week, and it features songs from bands like Dead To Me, the Falcon, Cobra Skulls, and the Holy Mess. The Menzingers’ contribution is “Second City,” a tunefully driving track about Red Scare Industries’ hometown. It reminds me of Japandroids’ recent single “Chicago” for reasons that go way beyond the setting. Here’s what the Menzingers’ Greg Barnett says about it:

We spent a lot of time in Chicago during the formative years of the band, so when asked to contribute a song for Red Scare’s 20th anniversary, it felt right to pay homage to that era. “Second City” is about a time and place that feels impossible to recreate now, and maybe that’s why I hold it so close to my heart. Chicago has been like a second home, so it felt pretty natural to write about.

Hear “Second City” below.

Another song from the Red Scare comp is Laura Jane Grace & The Mississippi Medicals’ cover of “Baby, Baby,” a song from Red Scare act the Sidekicks. Check out the video for that cover below.

The 20 Years Of Dreaming And Scheming compilation is out 9/6 on Red Scare Industries.