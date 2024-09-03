Stream Cheridomingo’s Fantastic New Album Shapeshift

Emo with a post-hardcore edge is in a great place right now. Balance And Composure have reunited, Basement are back, and we have the newer band Milly. Today, Cheridomingo are unveiling their third album Shapeshift, and it rips.

The four-piece hails from Simi Valley, California, consisting of vocalist/guitarist Anthony Avina, lead guitarist Adam Dobrucki, bassist Alex Gonzalez, and drummer Simon Beck. About the LP, which was produced by Zach Tuch, Avina explained, “I never had a person telling me it was going to be okay, so I made that person within myself. I hope that people find things on this record that feel relatable to them and in turn, can be used as a source of comfort.”

These songs are big, catchy, dark, and addictive. Stream the record below.