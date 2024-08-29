Hank Heaven is a Brooklyn-based artist who’s played guitar for acts like Samia, Del Water Gap, and Gus Dapperton, and formed their own band Peach Fuzz in 2022. Today, they’ve teamed up with Beach Bunny’s Lili Trifilio for the charming, melancholy tune “Beloved.”

“Beloved” was produced by Jake Luppen. Heaven said about the track, “‘Beloved’ is a song about how isolating anger is. Though hating someone is a lonely experience I was stoked to have Lili of Beach Bunny feature on the track to show how universal that loneliness is.”

At less than three minutes, “Beloved” is the perfect breakup song, brooding and frustrated as Heaven’s Auto-Tuned voice sings, “Sucks being alone, hating you/ I did you a favor/ Sucks holding a grudge with someone beloved/ Who’ll just use you later.” Ouch! Heaven is currently finishing up their debut album, and they’re opening for Hippo Campus at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on Sept. 24. Hear “Beloved” below.