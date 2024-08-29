The reunions keep on coming. Troubled Brit-rock figure Pete Doherty started his group Babyshambles in 2003, when substance abuse issues forced him to take time away from his main band the Libertines. Babyshambles released three albums and enjoyed some real UK chart success. They came out with Sequel To The Prequel, their most recent LP, in 2013, and they played their final shows in 2014 — their final shows until last night, anyway.

As NME reports, Pete Doherty played a solo show last night at the Northampton venue Roadmember. During the encores, Babyshambles bassist Drew McConnell and drummer Adam Ficek joined him onstage. Guitarist Mick Whitnall reportedly stopped by the venue before the show, too, but he had to leave before the reunion. They played six songs together, including a version of the Libertines’ “Don’t Look Back Into The Sun.” Below, check out some fan footage and photos.