Sabrina Carpenter Releases Download-Only Short N’ Sweet Bonus Tracks “Needless To Say” & “Busy Woman”

News August 29, 2024 7:03 PM By Danielle Chelosky

It must be hard to be a pop star sharing an album in the midst of Brat summer, but Sabrina Carpenter did it, and Short N’ Sweet delivered on the promise of her successful advance singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.” But why stop there? Since the LP release, Carpenter has unveiled two bonus tracks, “Needless To Say” and “Busy Woman.”

Now, there is a catch. The songs are only available as downloads on two separate $4.99 digital albums in her store. Here is the one with “Busy Woman”; here is the one with “Needless To Say.” Surely they will arrive on streaming soon, especially as more fans complain and riot in the comments.

About “Needless To Say,” she wrote on Instagram: “surprise bitch! I wrote ‘Busy Woman’ with jack and amy just after i turned in short n’ sweet and was so sad i couldn’t include it… it’s one of my favorites so i wanted to give it to you as a thank you for all of the love!!!!!”

 

