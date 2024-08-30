A$AP Rocky’s long-awaited new album Don’t Be Dumb was supposed to arrive today, but it’s been pushed back (again) to this fall. At the beginning of the month, the rapper released the single “Highjack” with Jessica Pratt, and now he’s unveiling the new song “Tailor Swif.”

“Tailor Swif” — whose title is a reference to Taylor Swift, in case you missed that — was previously titled “Wetty.” He debuted the tune in July 2022 at Rolling Loud Portugal before it leaked a few days later.

UPDATE: Rocky’s newly released “Tailor Swif” video is a brain-warping barrage of cartoonish surrealism, with more inexplicable things popping up onscreen with every passing second. According to the end credits, Rocky and directors Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia shot the clip in Kyiv in 2021. Watch it below.