Linkin Park’s Online Countdown Ended Without An Announcement, But They’ll Finally Reveal Something At An IRL Event Next Week

There are few things that music journalists like less than the online countdown clock, building up to the big announcement. The existence of such a clock means that you have to stop whatever you’re doing and switch your schedule around so that you can stare at a few numbers ticking down, just so that you can be there when the big unveiling happens. But Linkin Park have discovered something more irritating than that: The countdown to absolutely nothing.

For four days, Linkin Park’s website showed a clock counting down, and that countdown reached zero on Wednesday. During that countdown, rumors swirled. Could it be that Linkin Park have found another singer to stand in for the late Chester Bennington? Months ago, there was talk of a reunion tour, possibly with a female singer, though the band never confirmed anything. During the countdown, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley felt compelled to dispel speculation, clarifying that he is not Linkin Park’s new singer.

When the countdown clock reached zero, it just… started counting up again. Stereogum’s own Chris DeVille was on Linkin Park detail that afternoon, and he was not amused. Neither were plenty of Linkin Park fans, which raises the question of what the band was even trying to do.

This is hilarious. Linkin Park had a countdown on their website that was counting down for days. Now that it finally reached zero, it simply started counting up pic.twitter.com/kjnOrEo8za — Hunor Márton Borbély (@HunorBorbely) August 28, 2024

Linkin Park do seemingly have a big announcement in the works, but maybe it just wasn’t ready yet. Now, it looks like the band will make its big announcement at a Los Angeles event for fan club members next month. As Linkin Park’s Reddit points out, members of the band’s fan club have gotten invitations to “be part of something” in LA. If you’re a Linkin Park Underground member with a valid Passport Plus membership, you might’ve gotten an invite to RSVP to a 9/5 event in LA. The event is happening in the afternoon, and tickets are randomly assigned.

Some fans are speculating that this event will be an unveiling of Linkin Park’s new lineup, and maybe also a surprise concert with the new singer. But what if people show up, and all they see is a clock counting up?