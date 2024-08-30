Watch Parannoul Perform Unreleased Song “Sky Hundred” For The EBS Space 20th Anniversary Special

News August 30, 2024 10:32 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Fresh off of releasing his surprise new album Sky Hundred, anonymous Korean performer Parannoul made an appearance on the EBS Space’s 20th anniversary special. On the show, he performed the unreleased song “Sky Hundred,” which confusingly isn’t on the album Sky Hundred.

The EBS Space is a televised South Korean music program that started in 2004 (thus the 20th anniversary special) and historically has aired every Friday night around midnight. Renowned as a space for Korean indie artists, EBS has also hosted big-name Western acts over the years, such as Jason Mraz, Twenty One Pilots, and Vampire Weekend.

Watch Parannoul perform “Sky Hundred” below.

