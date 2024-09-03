Richmond indie-rock kids Downhaul will release their new album How To Begin later in September — it houses already-released singles “Sinker” and “Solstice.” Today, Downhaul is back with another album preview; this is a jangly one called “Sleep In The Sunroom.”

Here’s what Gordon Phillips had to say about “Sleep In The Sunroom.”

This is my best shot at “don’t bore us, get to the chorus” — which has historically been a weak point of mine. I was going for a mid-2000’s songwriter-focused indie/punk kind of thing and edited down the structure of this song a number of times during the writing phase in pursuit of what would be the most effective presentation. I think it ended up in a good place. The lead guitar bending motif that Robbie came up with after each chorus helps keeps the energy high in a way that isn’t too obvious or heavy-handed. We tried to be sparing with overdubs on our new record, but this one was begging for tambourine.

Listen below.

How To Begin is out 9/20 on Self Aware.