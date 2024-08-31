Fatman Scoop Dead At 53 After Collapsing Onstage

Fatman Scoop has died after collapsing while performing in Connecticut on Friday. The rapper born Isaac Freeman III was playing at the Town Center Park in Hamden when he fell to the floor and received chest compressions from medics before being transported to the hospital. He was 53.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, Known professionally as Fatman Scoop,” Freeman’s tour manager Birch Michael wrote on Facebook. “You taught me how to be the Man I am today. I Love you Scoop, Thank you so much for everything you gave to me. Rest In Peace.”

On the official Fatman Scoop Instagram, his family shared a statement:

It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop. Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.

FatManScoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend. He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage. Fatman Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten. As we mourn the loss of FatManScoop, we also celebrate his remarkable life and the countless lives he touched. Fatman Scoop’s legacy is of love and brightness, it will reside in our hearts and memories forever.

Sharron Elkabas, the CEO of Freeman’s PR firm MN2S, told The Hollywood Reporter that Freeman “had an energy drink before going on stage. He never drank energy drinks, but he did before this show.”

Isaac Freeman III was born in New York. He’s best known for his 1999 hit “Be Faithful” and his guest performances on Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” and Mariah Carey’s “It’s Like That.” A$AP Rocky recently revealed that Freeman features on his upcoming album on a song titled “Hood Happy” alongside Morrissey, Busta Rhymes, Flavor Flav, and Slick Rick.