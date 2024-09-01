Though thwarted by a few delays, Adele has spent a good chunk of the past couple of years performing at her residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. She’s been doing a lot of shows elsewhere, too; Munich even erected a new stadium just for her. Understandably, she wants to relax now! And so during a recent show, the “Hello” hitmaker took a moment to tell the crowd that she’ll be taking a nice long break after her scheduled performances are done.

“I have 10 shows left after this, back in my residency,” Adele said. “But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time. And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break. And I will fantasize about these shows… It has been amazing. I just need a rest. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now. I want to live my new life that I’ve been building. I will miss you terribly… I’m sure some of you will end up being in fucking Vegas. I wouldn’t put it past you.”

Adele also mentioned wanting to take a “big break” in a recent interview on German radio, saying she wanted to explore “other creative things, just for a little while” — not to mention she has a tween kid to raise, too. And during one of her shows at that big-ass Munich venue, she revealed she was engaged to sports agent Rich Paul, who she’s been with since 2021. Sounds like her “break” will be busy regardless. See some relevant clips below.

“but after that [10 shows in Vegas], i will not see you for an incredibly long time… i just need a rest. i’ve spent the last 7 years building the life for myself, I want to live it now. I want to live my new life I’ve been building” — Adele pic.twitter.com/LwviKRcVAe — fran sainz (@adeledrinkswine) August 31, 2024