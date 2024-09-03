Lil Wayne Announces Hot Boys Reunion At Lil’ WeezyAna Fest

Lil Wayne is bringing his Lil’ WeezyAna Fest back to New Orleans this fall, highlighted by a reunion from the group that made him a star. The Hot Boys, the Cash Money Millionaires group that matched Weezy with B.G., Juvenile, and Turk, will reunite onstage for the first time since 2000. (Though setlist.fm lists a reunion at the Miami nightclub LIV in 2012, it appears that was just Lil Wayne and Juvenile.)

The fest will transpire at Smoothie King Center on Nov. 2. Rob49 is also on deck to perform, and Cash Money producer extraordinaire Mannie Fresh will do a DJ set. Supposedly more names will be announced. A ticket presale is live now, with full public onsale coming this Friday. Get more info here, and flash back to the Hot Boys moment in our retrospectives on early Lil Wayne albums.