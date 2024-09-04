yunè pinku – “Half Alive”

New Music September 4, 2024 12:56 PM By Danielle Chelosky

yunè pinku – “Half Alive”

New Music September 4, 2024 12:56 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In one month, yunè pinku will unveil her new EP Scarlet Lamb, the follow-up to last year’s great BABYLON IX. The visionary musician released “Believe” last month, and now she’s sharing another taste with the immaculate “Half Alive.”

“Half Alive” is a flourish of electronic bliss. Pinku’s soprano is as clean and poignant as ever in this relaxed yet inspiring sonic landscape. It’s more proof that Scarlet Lamb is sure to be a transcendent listen. Check out “Half Alive” below.

Scarlet Lamb is out 10/4 via Method 808.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself”

3 days ago 0

Jewel Supports Chappell Roan Setting Boundaries With Fans: “I’ve Had Hundreds Of Stalkers”

2 days ago 0

Watch Joe Keery As Stephen Malkmus And Jason Schwartzman & Tim Heidecker As Matador Records Execs In A Clip From Pavements

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest