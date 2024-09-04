In one month, yunè pinku will unveil her new EP Scarlet Lamb, the follow-up to last year’s great BABYLON IX. The visionary musician released “Believe” last month, and now she’s sharing another taste with the immaculate “Half Alive.”

“Half Alive” is a flourish of electronic bliss. Pinku’s soprano is as clean and poignant as ever in this relaxed yet inspiring sonic landscape. It’s more proof that Scarlet Lamb is sure to be a transcendent listen. Check out “Half Alive” below.

Scarlet Lamb is out 10/4 via Method 808.