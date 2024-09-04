Kings Of Leon are on tour right now in support of this year’s Can We Please Have Fun, and Tuesday night in Calgary, they dusted off a deep cut from their very first LP. Performing at Scotiabank Saddledome, the Followill family played “Joe’s Head” from their 2003 debut album Youth & Young Manhood for the first time since 2008. “It’s safe to say that no one has heard this song on tour in probably 15 years,” Caleb Followill announced before kicking off the song. It’s actually been 16 years, but close enough. Watch footage of the performance below.