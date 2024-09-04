London punk band Chubby And The Gang, now the solo project of frontman Charlie Manning, will release the new LP And Then There Was… one month from today. Fucked Up drummer Jonah Falco, a longtime collaborator, is on board as producer, and we’ve already posted the early singles “The Bonnie Banks” and “To Be Young.” Today, Chubby And The Gang share a new song called “Cocaine Sunday.”

“Cocaine Sunday” doesn’t sound like most cocaine songs. Instead, it’s Charlie Manning getting into the Tom Waits/Shane MacGowan tear-stained balladry zone. Over a lonely piano and a harmonica, Manning sings gruffly about regret: “This world weighs me down like a cocaine Sunday/ I’ve always been a criminal, I won’t see no pearly gates.” Here’s what he says about it:

Nothing makes me feel regret like waking up on a Sunday knowing the last few days have gone out the window for nothing. This song is about the lament I feel not only in the short term, but also the long term. Love I lost. Friends I’ve lost. Regret. But the only way to make myself feel better is to carry on. Live a life I was meant to. Just letting each Sunday pass me by.

In director Nick Suchak’s video, Charlie Manning does some solitary day-drinking. Here it is:

And Then There Was… is out 10/4 on Flatspot Records.