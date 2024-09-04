Over the past few years, the young UK pop mutant PinkPantheress has become an important force in global pop music. Her distinct combination of cute, vaguely twee melody and dancefloor retro-futurism has been especially impactful in South Korea. The huge K-pop group NewJeans, in particular, seem like direct descendants of PinkPantheress. Now, she’s popped up on a remix with a different K-pop girl group.

A few weeks ago, the young and ascendant group LE SSERAFIM — look, that’s how they spell their name, I don’t know what to tell you — released a big, bouncy dance-pop single called “Crazy.” It’s pretty catchy! Now, that song has a new remix that’s mostly identical to the original. This time, however, it’s got PinkPantheress casually slinking onto the track to ask how you could’ve left her in the club. She sounds perfectly at home. Listen to the “Crazy” remix and check out the video for the original track below.

PinkPantheress recently cancelled her remaining 2024 live shows, saying that she had to do it “in order to focus on my physical health and overall wellbeing.”