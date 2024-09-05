Slowdive Release “kisses” Remixes By Grouper And Daniel Avery

New Music September 5, 2024 10:18 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Slowdive unveiled everything is alive, their first album in 22 years. Today, the shoegaze greats are sharing remixes of that record’s lead single “kisses” by Grouper and UK dance producer Daniel Avery.

“Making music was only an idea in my head when I first fell in love with Slowdive,” Liz Harris aka Grouper said. “What a strange dream all these years later to work with them. This track was such a lush pop hit to start, I just tried to boost and smear those gauzy highs and fields of dreamy texture, and Rachel’s ethereal vocals. Added a touch of tape, Wurlitzer, and space echo too. It was a pleasure to work on.”

The intense contrast between the two remixes enhances the experience of both. Check out both remixes and Slowdive’s original track below.

