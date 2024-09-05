Ada Lea put out a great album a few years ago called one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden, which we crowned both Album Of The Week and one of the Best Albums Of 2021. Today, she’s back with a song called “come on, baby! be a good girl for the camera,” which will appear on her newly-announced upcoming EP notes.

Written as Ada Lea was writing the songs that appeared on her previous album, “come on, baby! be a good girl for the camera” laments the exhausting parts of being indie famous: “What I want, now/ Is different than what I wanted/ Just a year ago,” she sings over plucky guitars. In a press release, she adds:

I wrote this song while on a very challenging tour that took everything out of me. Over the years, I’ve developed a suspicion that your skin must be made of macho steel to ‘make it’ in the industry — you’ve gotta be able to suck it up, put a nice smile on your face, and do a little dance with a twinkle in your eye. The chorus runs with that belief, in a cheeky, noncommittal and playful way.

Listen to “come on, baby! be a good girl for the camera” and see the notes tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “i-95”

02 “come on, baby! be a good girl for the camera”

03 “make me a promise”

04 “serait-il…?”

05 “hometown”

06 “heard you”

notes is out 10/4 via Saddle Creek.