Ludacris Used His “Get Back” Arms To Throw Out The First Pitch At Last Night’s Braves Game

About 20 years ago, Ludacris dropped the cartoonish, Spike Jonze-directed video for “Get Back,” which featured the rapper in a pair of now-iconic, absolutely massive arms. He brought the big guns out again Wednesday to throw out the first pitch at an Atlanta Braves game.

The Braves’ mascot Blooper drove Luda onto the field, where he then managed to throw a normal-sized baseball with his big-ass hands. (He also wore a pair giant Air Force 1s to match.) To mark the occasion, the Braves also gifted the first 15,000 attendees who arrived an exclusive Ludacris bobblehead, which depicts him in a Hank Aaron jersey holding a microphone.

See clips and videos of the event below.