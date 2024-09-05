Machine Girl – “Motherfather”

Machine Girl – “Motherfather”

Last month, Machine Girl announced that their first album in five years, MG Ultra, will arrive in October. With the news, they dropped lead single “Until I Die.” Today, they’re back with “Motherfather.”

“Motherfather” is on the more conventional side for Machine Girl, but that certainly doesn’t make it boring. Its verses interweave pop melodies with breakbeats, before the chorus comes in with a wash of heavy guitar as they chant the song’s title. The song arrives with a trippy music video directed by John Lee, as well as this disclaimer:

There was NO generative AI used in the making of this video. I was personally assured by the director John Lee (PFFR founder, co-creator of Wonder Showzen and Xavier Renegade Angel) that his sentiments on generative AI are the same as mine (that it sucks and is deeply unethical). A similar frame blending technique was used on original footage and 3D models that were recorded/made specifically for this video, giving it that uncanny nightmare fuel effect.

Check it out below.

MG Ultra is out 10/18 via Future Classic.

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

