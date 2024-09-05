There’s a lot of ultra-heavy hardcore out on the underground landscape today, but the Southern California band Torena stand out. That’s not because they do anything new with the form — they don’t, really — but because they play with verve and conviction. They have nasty riffs, and they get people moving. That’s really all you need.

Torena released their full-length debut Cerebellum Prison in 2021. This summer, they got a big Sound And Fury reaction and released their berserk single “False Compassion” just before the fest. (It made our monthly hardcore roundup.) That turned out to be an early taste of Torena’s forthcoming LP No Control, which they recorded with heavy-music master producer Taylor Young.

Torena will release No Control next month, just as they embark on what looks to be a huge North American tour with Sunami and Ingrown. Today, they’ve shared the extra-mean song “No Mercy,” which has Young on backup vocals. The band says that the song is about “people who constantly lie to your face and fuck you over and expect no consequences for their actions, so you don’t deal with them anymore and cut them off.” So it’s a hardcore song, basically. Below, check out “No Mercy,” “False Compassion,” and the No Control tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “Trapped”

03 “I’ll Never Be Like You”

04 “False Compassion”

05 “Trusting Soul” (Feat. Mauricio Marquez)

06 “No Control”

07 “Fueled By Rage”

08 “No Mercy” (Feat. Taylor Young)

No Control is out 10/4 on DAZE.