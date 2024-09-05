Cardi B Explains The “Pedophile” Graffiti In Her Maternity Photo Shoot

Cardi B Explains The “Pedophile” Graffiti In Her Maternity Photo Shoot

It’s not a great time to be Cardi B. In July, the rapper accused Joe Budden of harassing her, and then she revealed that she filed for a divorce from Offset again. However, she announced that she was pregnant the same day, and she’s excited enough that she’s doing maternity photoshoots. Earlier this week, she shared a picture of herself posing in front of graffiti that said “pedophile,” and many questioned the decision.

A since-deleted quote-tweet read, “It’s a little weird to have a term like in the background for a maternity shoot, don’t you think?” Cardi B replied, writing:

First of all we literally picked a random street because paparazzi was hounding us everywhere.. this was supposed to be my original first picture and we had to edit the photos in minutes because the shoot got leaked. Didn’t even have time to go over every detail because people were busy trying to expose my pregnancy as “aha” moment…Second I’m ALWAYS with the shits but I’m not using MY MATERNITY shoot to be funny. Are you dumb??

Some speculated that it was shade at Nicki Minaj, whose brother was convicted of predatory sexual assault in 2017.

 

