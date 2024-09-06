Hear Fred Again’s Emmylou Harris Collab From New Album Ten Days

Last week we got a Jeff Buckley remix by Zedd. Today we get Emmylou Harris on the new Fred again.. album. Ten Days, the superstar DJ-producer’s new LP, is out today, and it includes “where will i be,” a pulsing and impressionistic electronic pop track voiced by the country-rock legend. You can hear it below along with the rest of the album, which features Fred’s pals Skrillex and Four Tet plus Sampha, Obongjayar, Jozzy, Jim Legxacy, SOAK, Anderson .PAAK, CHIKA, Duskus, Joy Anonymous, the Japanese House and Scott Hardkiss.

Ten Days is out now via Warner Music UK/Atlantic UK.

