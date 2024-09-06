​jonatan leandoer96 (Yung Lean) – “Home”

Swedish rapper Yung Lean has spent the last year collaborating with Charli XCX (that “360 Remix,” also with Robyn, was one of our favorite songs of that week) and releasing a surprise album with Bladee. Now, Yung Lean is revisiting his indie-rock side as jonatan leandoer96, which has seen sparse but consistent releases over the years. “Home” comes two years after jonatan leandoer96’s last single, “Blue Light” (with Frederik Valentin). Check out “Home” below.

