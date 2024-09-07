Elton John Says Donald Trump’s Kim Jong Un Joke Was “Brilliant,” Thanks Him For The Support

On Friday, the documentary Elton John: Never Too Late premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The pop legend — who allegedly peed in a bottle in the middle of a sneaker store in July — sat down for an interview with Variety at the fest and shared his thoughts about Donald Trump.

In 2017, Trump nicknamed Kim Jong Un “Little Rocket Man,” a reference to John’s 1972 hit “Rocket Man.” “I laughed, I thought that was brilliant,” John told Variety about the barb. “I just thought, ‘Good on you, Donald.’ … Donald’s always been a fan of mine, and he’s been to my concerts many, many times. So, I mean, I’ve always been friendly toward him, and I thank him for his support. When he did that, I just thought it was hilarious. It made me laugh.”

“Of course he hasn’t heard of me, Kim Jong Un. I’d be very surprised if he had,” John continued about the North Korean dictator. “I’ve never toured North Korea, and I have no intention of doing so. But, I thought it was a light moment, and it was fun.”

During a lunch with Trump in the summer of 2018, Kim reportedly said he was not familiar with the song “Rocket Man.” After that meeting, the former president declared “there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea” and signed a Honky Chateau CD for then-Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo to give to Kim at a meeting a few weeks later. Pompeo did not end up seeing Kim at that trip to Pyongyang, however. “They didn’t give it, I have it for him,” Trump told reporters after. “But it will be given in a certain period.”

In 2016, John joined the ever-growing list of artists who didn’t want Trump using their music at rallies, because he doesn’t want to be involved in any American politics. “I’ve met Donald Trump, he was very nice to me, it’s nothing personal, his political views are his own, mine are very different, I’m not a Republican in a million years,” he told The Guardian. “Why not ask Ted fucking Nugent? Or one of those fucking country stars? They’ll do it for you.”

In the new Variety interview, John elaborated on mixing music and politics:

I don’t go on stage and say to people, “You must vote for the Republicans, you must vote for the Democrats.” It’s none of my business how they vote. They come to see me, and I’m so grateful they have. What I want by saying that last night … there is a danger, as Dick Cheney said the other day. America is in a very volatile position. And it’s a country I love, and I’ve always loved, and I’m so thankful that it made me who I am. I just want people to vote for things that are just, things that are important to people: the right to choose, the right to be who you are, and not let anybody else tell you who to be. And that goes all the way up to the Supreme Court.

Earlier this week, John also revealed he is recovering from severe eye infection that left him with limited vision in one eye.

Elton John on his reaction to Donald Trump calling Kim Jong Un “Little Rocket Man”: “I laughed, I thought that was brilliant… I’ve always been friendly toward him, and I thank him for his support. When he did that, I just thought it was hilarious.” https://t.co/QXV9VqAtuT pic.twitter.com/MNhsNzFwlR — Variety (@Variety) September 7, 2024