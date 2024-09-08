Watch “Got You (Where I Want You)” Band The Flys Reunite For First Show In 16 Years

News September 8, 2024 2:10 PM By Abby Jones

Watch “Got You (Where I Want You)” Band The Flys Reunite For First Show In 16 Years

News September 8, 2024 2:10 PM By Abby Jones

The Flys were a rock band comprised of Adam Paskowitz and Josh Paskowitz, sons of the late surf legend Doc Paskowitz. Their initial run only lasted from 1994 to 2002, but in that time, they scored an alternative hit in 1998 with “Got You (Where I Want You).” (It was on the soundtrack to Disturbing Behavior, whose stars Katie Holmes and James Marsden also appeared in the music video.) Recently, the Flys set up Instagram and TikTok accounts, ahead of some of their first performances in 16 years.

On Aug 31., the Flys played the Big Kahuna Concert For A Cause, and last night they played the Rhythm & Resin Festival in San Clemente, California. There’s not a whole lot of videos online of the sets yet — the kids haven’t caught on! — but you can see a few below.

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

New Linkin Park Singer Addresses Backlash Over Her Past Support For Danny Masterson

2 days ago 0

Sérgio Mendes Dead At 83

2 days ago 0

Liam Gallagher Says Oasis Have Finished A New Album, And That Noel Is No Longer A Potato

1 day ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest