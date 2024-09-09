Beyoncé Gets No CMA Nominations, Shaboozey And Bey’s Dad Respond

Earlier this year, Beyoncé pivoted to country with her latest album Cowboy Carter. However, the nominees for the 58th CMA Awards were announced today, and the legendary singer was snubbed. Both her father and Shaboozey had things to say about that.

“That goes without saying. Thank you @Beyonce for opening a door for us, starting a conversation, and giving us one of the most innovative country albums of all time!” Shaboozey, who received two nominations, wrote on X. Shaboozey is nominated for New Artist Of The Year and Single Of The Year for “Tipsy,” which is at #1 for its ninth week.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles told TMZ that he’s not surprised she didn’t get any nominations because of her history with the awards show. He said that Beyoncé didn’t have a good experience performing with the Chicks at the 2016 CMA Awards and the awards show never apologized to her. “There’s more white people in America and unfortunately they don’t vote based on ability and achievements, it’s still sometimes a white and black thing,” he added. “In America, there’s no accountability for people not being accepting of other cultures.”

